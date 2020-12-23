Local Church to Share Vacant Land with Nonprofits

Heart of the Rockies Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will share several acres of undeveloped land at the northwest corner of Trilby and Lemay with three local nonprofits organizations to benefit the greater community.

The three primary partners selected to join a collaborative effort to develop the property are CARE Housing, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity, and L’Arche Fort Collins’s Friends. The church currently occupies nearly two of the 11-acre property and has hoped to have the remaining property benefit the community it serves.

“We are excited to move forward with these partners in an atmosphere of mutual trust, common values, and a shared vision,” said Rev. Melissa St. Clair, Senior Minister of Heart of the Rockies Christian Church. “Our hope is to create a thriving community that addresses the church’s space needs and also serves those beyond our congregation by providing vital services,” Rev. Melissa St. Clair said.

The church aims to support the City of Fort Collins’ stated vision regarding providing residents with healthy, stable housing that they can afford by partnering with CARE Housing and Habitat for Humanity. The selection of partners is the first step in the process, with site studies, community engagement, collaborative design, and navigation of all processes required by the City.

The church is expecting development to take place over the course of three to five years.

“Together, we imagine a diverse, inclusive community that can live and thrive on this property, anchored by a community center that will be shared with the partnership’s residents, the church and its current mission partners, and others,” said Rev. Melissa St. Clair.

