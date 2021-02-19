Lory State Park Corral Center Bike Park Receives Boost from Raffle Funds and Community Support

Friends of Lory State Park has partnered with TREK North, J2 Contracting, Drake Cycles, Overland Mountain Bike Association, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife to break ground on a revitalized Corral Center Bike Park at Lory State Park this Spring.

The updated bike park will be one of a kind at any state park once completed. The project partners will have enough funds to jump-start phase one of the projects but need more support to complete the $50,000 bike park revitalization.

“Improving the former horse corral to a bike skills arena has been on our drawing board for several years,” said Friends of Lory State Park Board President Patricia Miller. “We are excited to continue working with Debbie Posewitz of TREK, Eric Drake of Drake Cycles, Kenny Bearden from OMBA, Chance Brown of J2 Contracting, CPW, and many others in realizing a new upscale park, adapted for beginners and experienced mountain bikers to hone their skills,” Patricia said.

Phase one will cost roughly $7,500 utilized from the October 2020 TREK Bicycle Raffle to cover the initial construction. The plan involves using existing on-site dirt to improve and enlarge the start hill and construct a pump track and small to medium-sized dirt jump lines.

Phase one will also include updated signage with maps, rules, safety information, and enhanced landscaping to make the area more suitable for spectators at future events. The group hopes to break ground on Phase one by the end of this month, depending on the weather.

“We are working with our partners to secure additional funding to complete phase two,” said Roy McBride, Park Manager for Lory State Park. “If the additional funding is raised, we hope to complete phase two by the end of the 2021 summer season,” Roy said.

Phase two requires an influx of $40,000 and will include constructing a large dirt jump line using steel framed wooden jump lips and a curved wall ride. The park designers are planning to add five of these structures and their associated landings.

Friends of Lory State Park are currently pursuing additional funding sources for Phase two, including a Partners in the Outdoors Grant, Colorado Gives initiatives, business sponsorships, and potentially an additional bike raffle this Summer or Fall.

“We love Lory because of the fun features, well-built trails with different difficulties, and the ability to get away from town to recreate,” said Sara Abernathy, winner of the TREK Roscoe 7 raffle. “It is so gorgeous,” Sara said.

For more information regarding Friends of Lory State Park, as well as where to help support the Corral Center Bike Park, visit: https://www.loryfriends.org/support-your-friends-and-support-your-park/ or to learn more about the project, call 970-235-2045