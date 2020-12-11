Loveland Police Department Sees Big Drop in Crime and Crashes

The Loveland Police Department has found that the crime rate and vehicle crash numbers have continued a downward trend during the first three quarters of this year in Loveland compared to previous years.

Crime and crash rates have declined in the three years since the Loveland Police Department (LPD) launched its Data-Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety (DDACTS) strategy in 2017. The drops in crime and crashes have occurred despite the number of calls for police rising.

“The proactive police work based upon your professionalism and data-driven analysis is contributing to these reductions, along with our community education efforts and support,” Chief Robert Ticer wrote in a message included in the report to LPD employees.

Part 1 crimes reported under a national crime-tracking program, including most crime categories, were down 14.8 percent through September compared to the first three quarters of 2019. They dropped 21.6 percent in comparison to the three-year average.

Vehicle crashes declined a total of 30.7 percent compared to the first three quarters of 2019 and were down 31.2 percent from the three-year average. The data-driven strategy for numbers of crimes and crashes relies on a statistical analysis of those incidents and “heat-mapping” areas of Loveland where they take place often.

Highlights from the new report are as follows:

Crashes involving intoxicated drivers declined 27.4 percent so far in 2020, compared to the same period last year, and dropped 23.6 percent from the three-year average.

Forcible sex crimes were 63.5 percent fewer in 2020 than 2019 and declined 59.7 percent from the three-year average.

Burglaries were down 20.6 percent over 2019 and dropped exactly one third, 33.3 percent, against the three-year average.

Motor vehicle theft was off 15.2 percent for the year and 8.4 percent for the three-year period. “Even with traffic volume at near-normal levels and with increased construction going on, especially on East Eisenhower Boulevard, our crash numbers continue to be down significantly as compared to previous long-term trends,” LPD crime analyst Mark Rudolph wrote in a narrative accompanying the data.

For more information regarding the Loveland Police Department, visit: https://www.cityofloveland.org/services/police