New Year’s Day Holiday Closures for Larimer County

December 30, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
Christmas table with decorations for holiday. Photo from Pexels.com.

Larimer County Offices and District Attorney will be closed on Thursday, December 31, and Friday, January 1, to honor the New Year holiday.

The Larimer County landfill will close at 2:30 pm on Thursday, December 31, and will be closed on Friday, January 1. These closures will not disrupt critical services within Larimer County.

For more information regarding Larimer County, visit: https://www.larimer.org

