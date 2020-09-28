Parking Structures to Resume Normal Operations

City of Fort Collins parking structures will resume normal parking enforcement beginning Thursday, October 1 following the “three for free” parking promotion earlier this summer.

Individuals parking in the City’s parking structures had the ability to park for up to three hours free of charge since July this year. The policy came in coordination with the Downtown Development Authority and was meant to help promote businesses in Downtown Fort Collins.

The “three for free” promotion was scheduled to end on Wednesday, September 30 and the City is now moving forward with that plan. Parking structures will begin resuming normal parking fees after this Wednesday, September 30 with parking still being free for the first hour and then $1 per hour for each additional hour.

Those using parking structures must initiate a parking session regardless of how long their duration of stay is. Additionally, drivers should use pay kiosks or the Fort Collins Parking app to initiate a session and pay the applicable parking fees.

The City has three public parking structures which are as follows:

The Firehouse Alley parking structure is located at 160 Chestnut St.

The Old Town parking structure is located at the corner of Remington Street and Mountain Avenue

The Civic Center parking structure is located at the corner of Mason Street and Laporte Avenue

For more information regarding parking structures resuming normal operations, email Parking Services at parkingservices@fcgov.com or call 970-221-6617 and press 0