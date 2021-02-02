Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities Creates Virtual Catalog for Seniors

Libby James

The Partnership for Age-Friendly Communities in Larimer County has compiled a catalog designed to enhance older adults’ lives in the community.

The Virtual Opportunities Catalog is easy to use and is filled with pertinent information about classes, events, and opportunities to meet new friends. It offers videos on how to use the catalog, a technical support page, and details on how to make use of Zoom.

The publication’s title is Virtual Gateways: online gatherings for older adults. “You’ll find photos of interest and newsworthy graphics on the website,” said Cheryl Noble, communications and volunteer coordinator for PAFC.

The creation of the catalog is part of an action plan and sponsored by an isolation grant. Noble encourages community members to check out the blogs found there: Graceful Aging and Still Wise Cracking.

Visitors to the website are encouraged to offer their own reflections and comments.