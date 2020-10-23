Public Input Sought for Community Improvement Projects in Weld County

Weld County is encouraging residents to take a Citizen Needs Survey to aid in the ongoing process of understanding the needs of the County’s citizens.

The survey is open now through Sunday, November 1, and asks residents to identify any needs that they see within the community or in their own lives regarding housing, public improvements from street lighting to water and drainage systems, and public services such as transportation and access to services for seniors.

Don Sandoval, Community Development Block Program (CDBG) will then add those needs identified in the survey to the Needs Assessment section of the proposed Consolidated Plan, which will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) once the survey is completed. Weld County’s CDBG program will receive funds through an entitlement allocation from HUD.

“We received valuable responses from the first survey in August, and we hope to receive more input by sending it out a second time,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “Feedback is critical to ensuring CDBG funds will meet the needs of our residents,” Mike said.

There is an entitlement allocation given to counties that are considered urban, classified as having a population of 200,000 or more. Weld County currently has over 300,000 residents, and an allocation for the county is expected to be received early next year at an annual estimated entitlement of approximately $1 million.

The county secured Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) in June with 25 municipalities to implement community improvement projects and allocate program funds accordingly. Projects may consist of improvements to and implementing water systems, streets, community centers, food banks, shelters, health clinics, and more.

“A short survey can provide valuable input to municipalities; helping this money have the greatest impact on our communities,” said Mike.

For more information regarding Weld County’s CDBG program, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/government/cdbg_weld_county or to take the survey, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/government/cdbg_weld_county/cdbg_survey