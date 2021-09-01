Red Feather Lakes Fire Days Happening this Weekend

September 1, 2021 Annie Lindgren Life in NOCO 0
Riding on the fire truck at 2018's Red Feather Lakes Fire Days. Photo Credit Charles Broshous Photo ©

Red Feather Lakes Fire Days are coming up on September 4, 2021, at 44 Firehouse Lane in Red Feather Lakes, CO. The Red Feather Lakes Firehouse Supporters sponsor the end of summer activities as a Fundraiser for the Red Feather Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.  

The fun times planned for the day include: 

Parade of Fire Trucks starting at 8:45 am around the village of Red Feather.

Arts & Craft Fair starting at 9 am until 4 pm, along with the Community Library used book sale.

From 10 am to Noon, Free Fire Truck Rides.

Lunch is available at POA Pavilion from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Note to our Volunteers: By volunteering, you have just given the most expensive and priceless gift anyone could have ever given – kindness and love.

Firefighter Gerry Wagner adds, “Come to our mountain fun on Saturday, September 4, and celebrate the last day of summer events!” 

To donate to the Fire Department, please visit  www.rflfpdsupporters.com. Thank you from the Red Feather Lakes Fire Department!

