Residents Participation Needed in Questionnaire for Updates to Larimer County Sign Regulations

Larimer County residents are needed to participate in a questionnaire regarding updates to the Larimer County sign regulations.

The updates to the Larimer County sign regulations are part of Phase Two of the Larimer County Land Use Code update. Phase Two will focus on sign regulations, housing alternatives, oil and gas updates, refinement of development standards and campground and RV park regulations.

The update is scheduled to start this month. Phase One update of the Larimer County Land Use Code aligned the objectives of the Larimer County Comprehensive Plan which is a document that established a long-range view for both the front range and mountain communities within Larimer County.

The Phase One Code Update was adopted by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners in December of last year. Larimer County residents can provide their thoughts, ideas and input on the sign regulation updates through the public questionnaire from Friday, January 29 through Monday, February 8.

For more information regarding the questionnaire, including where to participate, visit: https://www.larimer.org/planning/luc2020