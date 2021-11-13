Santa Kicks off Holiday Family Fun December 4 at Windsor Wonderland

The Town of Windsor welcomes Santa and hosts free, family fun at the annual Windsor Wonderland on Saturday, December 4 at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. 5th Street from 12 PM through 5 PM.

“This is one of Windsor’s largest winter events, all made possible by our generous sponsors,” said Lexie Spykstra, events coordinator for the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department. “Because of our local sponsors, our community gets to visit Santa, take a picture with him, enjoy hot chocolate, play family-friendly games, experience carriage rides, watch live holiday performances, have s’mores, and much more, all, for free.”

At sunset, the community is invited to gather in front of the historic Boardwalk Park Museum’s Train Depot to enjoy caroling and a tree lighting ceremony.

The schedule of events includes:

Noon — Santa’s arrival by Great Western Railway train at Boardwalk Park

Noon – 5 PM.

Horse & Carriage Rides

S’mores & Hot Chocolate

Windsor Severance Fire Museum Fire Truck Rides

Windsor History Museums Open!

Yard Games & Activities Snowball Mayhem Arena Clearview Library Bookmobile Inflatables RecMobile Kids Crafts



Noon- 4:30 p.m.

Face Painting & Balloon Art

12:30-4 p.m.

Photos with Santa in the Art & Heritage Center (MUST BE IN LINE BY 3:30 PM)

4:45 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Proclamation by Town of Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer!

Windsor Wonderland is a tradition in Windsor, bringing together the community to celebrate and share gratitude by giving to local families in need. The Windsor Community Recreation Center is partnering with the Windsor Food Pantry and accepting donations of packaged, non-perishable food items to help families in need during the holiday. The donations can be dropped off at 250 N. 11th Street through noon on Friday, December 3.

For each donated item, the name of the donor will be entered into a drawing to receive a VIP Experience at Windsor Wonderland, which includes cookies and one-on-one cocoa with Santa and a private tour of the train, courtesy of Great Western Railway. One family will be drawn as the winner. On December 3 at noon, the winner will be contacted via telephone. The winner must be available to attend the Windsor Wonderland event to claim their prize. If the winner is not available, a second drawing will occur.

In addition, on the day of the event, a toy drive will be set up on behalf of the Weld Elves. Attendees are encouraged to donate a gift — new, unwrapped, and or in its original package —for children ages 2 to 17 years of age.

“This is more than a traditional festival,” said Lexie Spykstra, events coordinator for the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department. “This event allows our community to come together, enjoy an annual holiday tradition while also giving them the opportunity to pay-it-forward to families in need through our partnerships with the Windsor Food Pantry and Weld Elves.”

Windsor Wonderland is sponsored in part by Great Western Railway Co., Heidi Washburn- State Farm Insurance, ReMax Alliance, Associates in Family Medicine, Bank of Colorado, iHeart Radio and many more.

For more information, visit windsorgov.com/WindsorWonderland.

