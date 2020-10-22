Sonic Spotlight Selects Northern Colorado Musicians to Showcase Their Work

New Northern Colorado music showcase and competition Sonic Spotlight has announced the lineup for its inaugural run this fall season featuring eight solo artists and bands representing genres from indie and electronic to alternative, folk, and pop.

The first showcase will feature eight participants and air live on Thursday, November 19, at 7 pm on the radio at 105.5 The Colorado Sound. The showcase will also be streamed online at coloradosound.org and kcsufm.com.

The round of competition will occur on Thursday, December 10, on Facebook Live on The Colorado Sound’s Facebook page. The second online showcase will consist of three finalists competing and debuting music videos.

The 2020 Sonic Spotlight lineup talent, their genres, and descriptions are as follows:

Hotel WiFi, Windsor, Colorado (alternative, lo-fi) Describing their style as “genre-queer,” Hotel WiFi pulls influence from all sides of the musical spectrum to create beautiful and meaningful songs inspired by artists including Nick Drake, Modern Baseball, Xiu Xiu, and Owl City.

Julia Kirkwood, Windsor, Colorado (singer-songwriter) Bubbly and infectious but grounded in soulful understanding and bold self-revelation, 14-year-old singer-songwriter Julia Kirkwood’s music merges pop with hints of folk, rock, and electronica.

Lasaylo, Greeley, Colorado (electronic, future bass) A junior at UNC, Lasaylo, aka Bennett Mueller, started producing about a year ago and continues to explore the realms of mystical music and experimental electronic music.

Macy Warner, Fort Collins, Colorado (singer-songwriter) Macy Warner’s writing is brutally vulnerable, and when combined with her sultry voice and depth of her Baritone Ukulele, she crafts a mesmerizing song.

Miranda Fling, Fort Collins, Colorado (indie pop, folk) Inspired by sometimes unwanted feelings, innermost desires, and the little moments of her life, Miranda Fling’s introspective indie-pop explores the complexities of emotions and love.

Noah Orlowski, Berthoud, Colorado (indie) Inspired by artists’ music, including Elliott Smith and Tom Waits, Orlowski writes songs about loneliness, rejection, death, and depression while playing homemade instruments into a second-hand podcast microphone.

People in General, Fort Collins, Colorado (pop, jazz) This Fort Collins trio fuses math-rock elements, bedroom pop, jazz, and funk to deliver fun and high energy performances weaving complex sonic textures into their compositions.

TX2, Fort Collins, Colorado (punk, hip-hop) Best known for his fast chopper flow and punk rock style, Evan Thomas, aka TX2, aims to bring true punk rock attitude into the hip-hop scene.



These eight acts were selected from over 50 submissions, and they will work with industry experts and creative peers to prepare for two rounds of the competition. A panel consisting of experienced industry professionals will weigh in to decide which artists will advance and who will ultimately be crowned the winner of Sonic Spotlight 2020.

All music fans are encouraged to join in and listen and view the free radio and online showcases.

For more information regarding Sonic Spotlight 2020, visit sonicspotlight.org.