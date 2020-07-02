Splash Pads to Open as City Pools Remain Closed

July 2, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO, News 0
Windsor Parks, Recreation & Culture Department to Offer Discounted Chimney Park Pool Passes

By Steven Bonifazi

City Park Pool, Mulberry Pool, and the Senior Center Pool will remain closed for the summer as a result of financial and public health considerations.

The pools initially closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak which is still affecting the vitality of their operations. However, Fort Collins city staff aim to evaluate the viability of reopening the Mulberry and Senior Center pools in August. They will also make a decision for the fall months at that time.

Nevertheless, splash pads will be opening at Spring Canyon Park and Fossil Creek Park starting the week of Monday, July 6. The splash pad located at the Old Town Square has already reopened.

Splash pads are recreation areas with water that has very little or no standing water.

There will be signs posted at the splash pad locations reopening that will limit the number of users at a given time. The signs will also include recommendations for physical distancing as the splash pads will remain open through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

For more information regarding facility status and current programming options, visit fcgov.com/recreation and fcgov.com/parks.

Scene Magazine Local Offers

Food Truck Line Up for Thurs, 7/2 - Sat, 7/5

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 2 days ago

!!Grow Premium CBD!!

000-000-0000

by High Altitude School of Hydroponics (H*A*S*H) - 4 days ago

Keep your home clean and sanitized

(970) 541-4766

by Andora Cleaning - 4 weeks ago

View More

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Food Truck Line Up for Thurs, 7/2 - Sat, 7/5

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 2 days ago

!!Grow Premium CBD!!

000-000-0000

by High Altitude School of Hydroponics (H*A*S*H) - 4 days ago

Keep your home clean and sanitized

(970) 541-4766

by Andora Cleaning - 4 weeks ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply