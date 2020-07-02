Splash Pads to Open as City Pools Remain Closed

By Steven Bonifazi

City Park Pool, Mulberry Pool, and the Senior Center Pool will remain closed for the summer as a result of financial and public health considerations.

The pools initially closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak which is still affecting the vitality of their operations. However, Fort Collins city staff aim to evaluate the viability of reopening the Mulberry and Senior Center pools in August. They will also make a decision for the fall months at that time.

Nevertheless, splash pads will be opening at Spring Canyon Park and Fossil Creek Park starting the week of Monday, July 6. The splash pad located at the Old Town Square has already reopened.

Splash pads are recreation areas with water that has very little or no standing water.

There will be signs posted at the splash pad locations reopening that will limit the number of users at a given time. The signs will also include recommendations for physical distancing as the splash pads will remain open through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

For more information regarding facility status and current programming options, visit fcgov.com/recreation and fcgov.com/parks.