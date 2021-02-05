Story Stroll: Reading a Book One Window at a Time

The Poudre River Public Library District has partnered with the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Business Association to present Story Stroll in downtown Fort Collins to offer families an activity that showcases children’s stories in unexpected ways.

Story Stroll is a free and interactive experience available for the entire month of February. Families can enjoy reading while spending time outdoors and exploring their community.

The Poudre River Public Library District’s Children’s Librarians have found another intuitive way to bring stories to life as they cannot offer in-library programs and storytimes yet. Families participating in Story Stroll can follow the path on the map to see the story unfold in front of their eyes in the storefront of the windows of fifteen downtown businesses.

Each stop on the path features another portion of the story being told. The featured book is an illustrated bilingual story by Angela Dominguez titled “Maria Had a Little Llama / María tenía una llamita.” This book is an English-Spanish retelling of the classic nursery rhyme, which combines Peruvian-inspired illustrations with English and Spanish adaptations that offer a fresh twist on a loyal little girl’s story, her mischievous pet llama.

For more information regarding Story Stroll, visit: https://blog.poudrelibraries.org/story-stroll