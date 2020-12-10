Telephone Town Hall December 11th with Senator Bennet

United States Senator Michael Bennet is hosting a telephone-town hall tomorrow, Friday, December 11 from 9 am to 10 am to hear the community talk about challenges they continue to face.

Coloradans have had to endure many tough situations throughout this year from the Coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis to a devastating wildfire season and severe drought. This telephone-town hall is the second one to be held in a series of telephone-town halls.

This discussion of issues facing Coloradans is very important and works to ensure that efforts being made in Washington are reflective of the needs of Coloradans. Those looking to attend this telephone-town hall with Senator Michael Bennet are asked to call in at 8:55 am so that the discussion can begin on time.

For more information regarding the telephone-town hall, including recieving call-in information the day of the call, visit: https://december11thteletownhall.eventbrite.com