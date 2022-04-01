The Great Outdoors RV Announces Largest Helicopter Easter Egg Drop in Colorado History

On Saturday, April 9, over 3,000 children will gather in Greeley, Colorado at the award-winning dealership The Great Outdoors RV for an Easter event to remember as thousands of eggs drop from a helicopter courtesy of Macdonald Heli Tours. The NOCO Egg Drop will include over 60,000 eggs hunted in one location – a Colorado record.

“We love serving families at TGORV and Easter presents a great opportunity to connect with local families that have helped shape and build who we are,” says Matt Brown, General Manager of TGORV. “The last few years have been challenging for so many and we are excited to see kids getting to be kids on this day. My team has been hard at work on planning a truly memorable event that the kids of our community will talk about for many years to come. We are grateful for the support of every sponsor and wish everyone a blessed Easter.”

Tara Brossman, Director of Marketing at The Great Outdoors, speaks of the shocking response to the event: “Selling out within a week floored us. We’re so excited to be able to create something so many families can enjoy together, and we’re so thankful for the incredible people that have been such an instrumental part in helping us not only bring an idea that started before we ever moved to our new location to live, but to double the number of eggs we originally thought we were going to be able to have. The Easter Bunny is certainly coming to Greeley this year.”

Prizes included in specialty giveaways will include Easter baskets, helicopter rides, gift cards, and specialty eggs courtesy of TGORV and sponsors Macdonald Heli Tours, Chick-Fil-A, Loveland Barricade, Townsquare Media NOCO, the Colorado Eagles, Roche Constructors, Inc., the Greeley Stampede, Scheels, and Picasso and Wine.

The Great Outdoors RV is offering free parking and admission for all attendees, on April 9, from 9 am-3 pm. Tickets must be present at the time of check-in at the event. This event is open to children ages 2-16 and currently sold out. A sign-up form has been created for those interested in pre-registering for the company’s 2023 Egg Drop at nocoeggdrop.com.

Providing a unique experience for the RV enthusiast, The Great Outdoors RV is a locally owned RV retailer based out of Greeley, Colorado. In business for over fifteen years, TGORV has built the fast-growing company out of a passion for quality products, exceptional service, and their customers, one happy camper at a time. The company’s mission is founded on the concept of doing right, by doing good; they strive to serve in each opportunity they are afforded and honor the contributions of their team members and the loyalty of their customers.