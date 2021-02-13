Things to Do Valentine’ Day Weekend in Loveland

The City of Loveland provides socially-distanced activities throughout the City for members of the community to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Valentine Group Wedding | Sunday, February 14 | $95 per couple

My Big Day hosts an annual wedding on February 14 where couples get married or renew their vows with a unique custom ceremony and romantic touches. Careful accommodations and adjustments are being made for the 2021 wedding, held at Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra. Tickets and details are available at ValentinesDayInLoveland.com.

Love Locks | Available year-round | Free; can purchase love lock for $20 at Visitors Center

Loveland is home to two of the most enormous love lock sculptures in the U.S. Love locks are a symbol of love and commitment inspired by an ancient custom where lovers lock a padlock on a chain or gate throw away the key, symbolically locking their love forever. The love lock sculptures allow love locks to stay locked forever in the nation’s Sweetheart City on a beautiful piece of art.

The Quest for Dan Cupid – A socially-distanced scavenger hunt | Monday, February 1 – Monday, February 15 | Free

A quest during the first two weeks of February to find Dan Cupid and bring him back in time for Valentine’s Day so he can shoot his arrow of love to those across the world from the nation’s Sweetheart City. Participants will be entered to win the ultimate Loveland experience trip worth over $500 with hotel stay, food, shopping, and more.

Lights and Art Installations | Various dates | Free Valentine-themed lights can be found across Loveland to celebrate valentine’s season. Head downtown for the “Something RED” art installations and community mural from the Creative District, the Tunnel of LOVE, and valentine displays in the Foundry Plaza. “Something RED” features local artist interpretations of the color RED – the color of action, violence, heat, luck, happiness, and passion. Installations include glowing symbols of love and luck, sailors’ valentine, and even a robot cheering up his broken-hearted friend. Windows will feature a speakeasy collage, video work, and even a pair of Firebirds from Friday, February 12 through Friday, March 12. Participants can also help create the “Stamp” Your Love community mural on display at the corner of 4th Street and Lincoln Ave. Artist Scott Freeman is working with the Loveland Museum to set up a socially-distanced, safe experience for community members to create pieces for the mural. Loveland Lights at Chapungu: Chapungu Sculpture Park in Centerra will be lit up with thousands of red and pink lights, sweetheart-themed decor, and romantic music from Monday, February 1 – Sunday, February 14. The lighting displays will be free and open to the public from 5 pm to 9 pm every evening.



Sweetheart Classic Race | Saturday, February 13 | $30 for singles | $55 for couples

The 2021 Sweetheart Classic takes runners on a course with diverse terrain and views, from downtown out to River’s Edge Natural Area. Socially-distance start times for waves, no in-person award ceremony, and other safety measures are in place to ensure safe, healthy fun. Runners can bring a sweetheart and participate together, or single runners can be on the lookout for that future running partner.

Be My Valentine – An Evening at the Rialto | Saturday, February 13 | free concert with a suggested donation of $40

Enjoy Valentine’s Day date night in the comfort of your own home with live concerts streamed from the Historic Rialto Theater in downtown Loveland. This is a fundraiser for Backstage Rialto.

For more information regarding Valentine’s Day in Loveland, visit https://www.visitlovelandco.org/valentines-day-in-loveland/.