Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson retires Thunder in the Rockies Bike Rally

Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson has decided to retire its annual Thunder in the Rockies motorcycle rally in Loveland effective immediately.

“We have had a blast creating 17 years of epic memories and connections with our community while hosting Thunder in the Rockies,” said Katie Tuchschmidt, co-owner of Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson. “The decision to retire Thunder in the Rockies was difficult and emotional. We are excited to continue some traditions from Thunder in the Rockies – such as giving away a Harley-Davidson motorcycle – during the Realities For Children Realities Ride & Rally.”

Thunder in the Rockies began in 2005 and at its peak, drew as many as 60,000 riders who shared a hunger for riding. This change of direction is primarily due to the rising challenges associated with hosting an event of this size in today’s environment. Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson will continue to feed the local biker community’s passion for riding and camaraderie through future large-scale events and by supporting the world’s largest motorcycle poker run, the Realities Ride & Rally, on August 25 and 26.