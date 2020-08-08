Timnath Town Council Meeting Updates

The Timnath Town Council held a meeting Tuesday, July 28 to discuss town related issues from canceled events to appointing members to committees.

The meeting kicked off with a budget work session to plan the town’s budget for next year. Additionally, the meeting laid out an overview of the town’s proposed budget and capital improvement projects.

Timnath Town Council also approved funding for Timnath and Bethke Elementary schools in the form of a one-time payment of $7,500 per school. The schools plan to use the funding to purchase supplies and materials to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Taste in Timnath event was cancelled in an attempt to keep the Timnath community safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, alternative event options such as a town clean-up and a virtual race were discussed at the meeting and will be updated upon in a future meeting.

Council also approved a resolution to accept the 2019 Audit Report at the meeting, concluding that the town’s finances and accounting practices are in fact in compliance with accepted accounting principles, needing no adjustments. Also, the council approved an ordinance that authroizes the use of golf carts and other low-speed electric vehicles on town streets.

An additional ordinance the council approved at the meeting was one the lifted the solicitation curfew. Currently, the town’s municipal code includes a 5 pm door-to-door solicitation curfew, yet municipalities are limited to the type of restrictions imposed on in-person commercial solicitations, so the ordinance has lifted the curfew restriction.

Lastly, the council approved and appointed nine members to the newly estalished Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Committee. Of the ninemember committe are two youth members who will all work hand-in-hand to enhance recreation opportunities and services within the town.

The newly appointed members are as follows:

Mitch McGuire,

Michael Malone

Lana Pink

Aaron Smith

Kate Weinreich

Hannah Childs

Annelise Eldredge

Jason Fica

The council representative will be Aaron Pearson, and Brian Williamson will be the staff liaison.

For more information regarding the Town of Timnath, visit: https://timnath.org