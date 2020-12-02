2021 Poudre River Forum Canceled

The Poudre River Forum Committee and Poudre Runs Through It Study and Action Work Group have chosen not to host the Poudre River Forum in 2021 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its nature virtual events.

The Poudre River Forum Committee has chosen not to hold the Poudre River Forum. They believe that face-to-face interaction and relationship building is too much of an important aspect of the Forum, making the event worthy of support from attendees of the forum. The committee looks forward to gathering in person for the 8th Annual Poudre River Forum as soon as it is safe to do so.

Those who were planning on attending the forum still have the opportunity to engage in Poudre River activities through the websites of the committee’s speakers, sponsors, and displayers from the previous year’s event, available at the link below. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Poudre River Forum Committee with any input or ideas for future Poudre River Forums topics and speakers.

For more information regarding engaging in Poudre River activities, including more on previous Forums, visit: www.poudreforum.com