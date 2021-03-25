Vine and Lemay Overpass Project to Start this Week

The City of Fort Collins will start construction work this week on the new overpass carrying Lemay Avenue over the BNSF Railroad tracks located in northeast Fort Collins.

The $24 million project will involve a new bridge over the railroad as well as a realignment of Lemay Avenue around the east side of the Andersonville neighborhood and over the bridge. Work is expected to be completed for the most part by the end of this year.

The new alignment will result in the elimination of a choke point at the existing surface railroad crossing and accommodate future traffic and development within the northeast part of Fort Collins. Existing sections of Lemay Avenue and Vine Drive will become local streets once the project is completed.

A section of Buckingham Street between Lemay Avenue/9th Street and 10th Street will be temporarily closed starting today, Wednesday, March 24 as well as a small connector between 10th Street and Duff Drive. This closure will continue for the course of the project and will allow for a construction staging area.

Access to homes will be maintained at all time and no construction parking will be allowed within the Andersonville neighborhood. A majority of the work will occur in the new right of way and drivers should be prepared for changing traffic patterns over the course of the year as well as be mindful of construction traffic within the area.

For more information and resources regarding the project, visit: fcgov.com/engineering/vine-lemay