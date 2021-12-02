Virginia Dale Community Club Christmas Party

The Annual Virginia Dale Christmas Dinner & Program will be held at the 1862 Virginia Dale Overland Stage Station, 844 County Rd. 43F on Sunday, December 12. The public is welcome. This starts promptly at 12:30 PM with a covered dish dinner – please bring a large dish to pass and/or a dessert. A main meat dish and drinks will be furnished- coffee, tea, and water.

After dinner in the Hurzeler House, weather permitting, we will adjourn to the Stage Station for a Christmas Program and Christmas Carols. Please dress warmly. The winner of the Quilt and Rifle Raffles will be drawn at 3 pm. This year’s quilt, donated by nationally known quilter Sonje Jessen has been appraised at $13,000! The rifle is the Henry .22 Golden Boy.

This is an old-fashioned Christmas celebration with carols, and a $2.00 (yes-$2.00!) limit for participation in the gift exchange. Please specify child or adult gifts. There will be a special visitor — if he can spare time from his busy schedule at the North Pole and each person gets to take home a bag of “goodies”. If you would kindly let us know your intention to attend, we would appreciate it so that we can have enough “goodie” bags on hand. You can contact Sylvia at 970-495-1828 or Marcie Wells at 970-691-3477.

Weather can affect this event, so please contact Sylvia or Marcie before 10 am that day. We leave home at 10 in order to start up the wood stoves for heat. Please visit our website www.virginiadalecommunityclub.org for directions and more information about the club and its’ activities. We hope to see you there for good food and good fellowship. Happy Holidays!