Weld County Celebrates Adoptive Families in November

The Weld County Board of Commissioners have proclaimed November as Weld County Adoption Month and Friday, November 20 as Weld County Adoption Day to further the idea that every child deserves a permanent, safe, and loving family.

The Weld County Department of Human Services (DHS) will hold a special day of virtual adoption hearings on Friday, November 20, to finalize the adoptions of ten children and youth from the child welfare system in conjunction with National Adoption Day, which takes place on Saturday, November 21. The courtroom of the Weld County Court House is filled with stuffed animals, decorations, and treated to commemorate the day in previous years. However, this year’s celebration will be virtual due to precautions surrounding COVID-19.

“As an adoptive father myself, I can tell you that adoption absolutely fills a child-sized hole in your heart,” said Commissioner Scott James. “We’re so fortunate that 10 children will find forever families on Weld County Adoption Day, but we need more people to take our waiting youth into their hearts and into their homes,” Scott said.

There are over 60 legally-free children and youth in Weld County custody currently who are still waiting to be adopted, with over 120,000 children and teens nationwide awaiting adoption from foster care, with 408 of them residing within Colorado. DHS has finalized 22 adoptions for children and youth from the child welfare system so far this year, with a total of 40 more adoptions expected by the end of the year.

“Our adoption staff works tirelessly through the year to find the right families for our kiddos and provide support to families after adoptions are finalized,” said Jamie Ulrich, DHS Director. “We are excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of National Adoption Day and to bring awareness of the urgent need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care,” Jamie said.

For more information regarding child welfare adoption and to view Weld County’s waiting kids, visit: https://www.weldgov.com/departments/human_services/child_welfare/adoption