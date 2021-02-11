Weld County Government Advisory Boards Seeking Members

A total of eight Weld County Government’s Advisory Boards are seeking new members to fill various positions.

Positions needed to be filled: The Area Agency on Aging, Building Trades Advisory Committee, Child Protection Citizen Review Panel, Extension Advisory Council, Greeley Weld Housing Authority Board, Weld County Building Code Appeals, Weld Faith Partnership Council, and the Workforce Development Board.

These opportunities will allow citizens to work alongside each other and county staff to share ideas regarding how services can be strengthened.

“When you serve as a volunteer on an advisory board or commission, you have the opportunity to provide input that contributes to the county’s decision-making process,” said Weld County Chair Steve Moreno. “The county and its citizens, in turn, benefit from your service,” Steve said.

Volunteering on these boards or commissions is a good way to enhance knowledge of county government and become an advocate for many programs and services that Weld County Government offers to residents. Applications are being accepted through Friday, February 19.

For more information regarding applications and detailed descriptions of current Boards and Commissions openings, visit https://www.weldgov.com/government/boards_and_commissions/current_openings.