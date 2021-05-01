Wellington Brewfest Says ‘Cheers’ to Downtown Wellington

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

This year should have been the fourth year for the annual Wellington Brewfest, but the pandemic made it the third. The ladies in charge of planning this event are excited to announce it is happening, and tickets are on sale as of May 1, 2021.

The Wellington Brewfest is June 5, 2021, from 2p-5p in Centennial Park, downtown Wellington. Funds raised from this year’s events will go to the Wellington Main Street Program, a nonprofit organization committed to developing, promoting, and enhancing historic downtown Wellington. Nine local breweries will attend, sharing a sampling of their craft beer.

The event will look a little different this year. COVID restrictions are limiting ticket sales, and you must have a ticket to enter. Pets, children, and non-ticketed folks need to stay home, and there is a discounted ticket price for designated drivers. A fresh layout will keep things safe and comfortable for attendees.

“The big thing for us was knowing that people would want things to do this summer. We have lost the feeling of community by not being able to do events like this or see people in our downtown.” shares committee member Sarah Braun. “It has been a moving target, but the event is coming together nicely. We are following measures to keep people safe and providing an opportunity to get people out doing something ‘normal.'” adds Tara Neckel.

It has been a challenging year for downtown Wellington, just as it has been in many communities across our nation and world. Downtowns were created as a place for people to gather, connect, and get the things they need. This author has driven through a lot of downtowns looking more like ghost towns during this pandemic. It is good to feel like we are entering the other side of this.

“Over the last year, this community has both suffered and grown. This event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate coming out of the pandemic. We are celebrating that these businesses downtown are still here and are honoring the important role the Wellington Main Street Program had in supporting businesses during this time,” shares Megan Larson, committee chair and downtown business owner.

Get your tickets ASAP, as this event is prone to selling out quickly. Purchase tickets and learn more about the event at https://wellingtonbrewfest.com

To learn more about Wellington Main Street Program and the great things they are doing, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org.

Cheers! From the Wellington Brewfest Committee. Pictured: Sarah Braun (owner of Sarah B In Stitches), Brandon and Tara Neckel (owners of Old Colorado Brewing Company), Megan Larson (owner of M Rock Creative), Annie Lindgren (author), Aaron and Mary Gray (Owners of Soul Squared Brewing Co), Annie and Matt Thomas (of Cantina Liquor).