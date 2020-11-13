Windsor Police Department Partners with Santa Cops of Weld County

The Windsor Police Department has partnered with non-profit organization Santa Cops of Weld County to collect new and unwrapped donations of toys and gifts for families dealing with difficulties this holiday season.

Gifts are being accepted now through Thursday, December 17, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm at the Windsor Police Department located at 200 N. 11th Street. There is a container located within the Police Department’s lobby so that donations can be made safely without needing contact between people due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year Santa is seeking gifts, particularly for teenagers in the age range of 12 to 17. Residents who are interested in donating can also choose to make monetary donations through credit card by texting SANTA to 707070 or by mailing a check to Santa Cops of Weld County, 2875 W 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634.

Students who are currently attending in-person learning through the Weld Re4 schools located within Windsor and the Windsor Charter Academics have the ability to drop off donations within their school lobby, which will be collected and provided to the program. Santa Cops of Weld County works to supply children within Weld County who are unlikely to receive anything for the holidays with toys in addition to improving relationships between police and the communities they serve.

Families are referred to the program by local law enforcement agencies, Weld County schools, Weld County Probation, and the Weld County Department of Human Services.

For more information regarding the Santa Cops program, visit: greeleypd.com/santa-cops or for more information on the Windsor Police Department’s participation, call 970-674-6400