The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt featuring artistic scarecrows has launched in Loveland to support local artists and businesses while providing families with a fun, socially-distanced way to have fun this Halloween.

The new visual Halloween program features all types of artistic scarecrows including Legos, Minions, Batman, and even mother nature made out of recycled plastic bags. Additionally, there are button scarecrows located in front of the LOVE sculpture with a total of 33 sculptures around Loveland for families to find.

The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run throughout the month of October with a chance for all to win a multitude of prizes from a winter staycation in Loveland to 52 meals from Chik-fil-a, an escape room experience, and much more. The program is put on by Visit Loveland, Downtown Loveland, and Centerra.

The scavenger hunt is free and open to the public and those participating are encouraged to share photos online for a chance to win prizes using the hashtag #LovelandScarecrow.