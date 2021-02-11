Fort Collins-based Author Writes Children’s Book

Fort Collins-based author Gretchen Cleveland was inspired by her journey as a teacher, lawyer, and mother to create an exciting and affirming mystery book for kids. In Garbo and the Case of the Wet Footprints, Garbo is out for his afternoon walk when some enormous footprints catch his eye.

Who — or what — could have made them? Excited to put his detective skills to use, he convinces Jonah—a hesitant boy—to help him solve the mystery. Join Garbo and Jonah as they partner together to figure out the answer to this unguessable riddle.

This brightly illustrated book is a goofy, affirming adventure for all families. Gretchen has created a world for Garbo and provides fun Garbo-themed activities and behind-the-scenes action on www.gretchenwritesbooks.com

Publication date: March 2, 2021

Available for Pre-order online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Mascot Books

$14.95 Hardcover

Pages: 38 pages

ISBN: 978-1-64307-392-7