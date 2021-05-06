How About an Art Show in Fort Collins This Weekend?

Annie Lindgren, New Scene

Screen Door Studios is holding its “Welcome Spring Show” on May 8 and 9. The art show features Karen Canino’s fantastic recycled wearable clothing, CM Canino’s paintings and prints, Mary Crabtree’s delicate botanical watercolors, Barbara Johnson’s unique silk paintings, Sylvia Godsey’s exquisite handmade journals, Hilde Keldermans’s tile donuts, and whimsical greeting cards, Gale O’Keefe’s quilted fabric art, and Kathleen Willard’s books of poetry and photography.

This weekend’s show focuses on Keldermans’s donut coaster tiles, and the studio will be serving complimentary LaMar’s donuts all weekend.

“Screen Door Studios is an inclusive eco-responsible exhibition space for quality artworks from diverse creators,” shares owner Karen Canino.

This event runs from 10 AM to 4 PM on May 8 and 9, 2021. Located at Screen Door Studios Gallery, 310 S. Sherwood St. Fort Collins, CO 80521. To learn more about other monthly art show events put on by Screed Door Studios, check out https://screendoorstudios.com.