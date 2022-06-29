Colorado Prairie Music Fest Brings Country Music Favorites William Clark Green and Kylie Frey

Wrap up your summer in small-town Colorado with country music & a free county fair!

The Colorado Prairie Music Fest is back this year and will feature William Clark Green along with Texas country rising star Kylie Frey at the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Hugo.

William Clark Green has made a name for himself on the Red Dirt country scene, with his own roster of hit songs such as “She Likes the Beatles,” “Still Think About You,” and “Ringling Road.” His newest album Baker Hotel contains the hit song, “All You Got.”

Kylie Frey describes herself as a “Louisiana bred,” “Texas-inspired,” and “Tennessee living” cowgirl. She’s most known for her songs “Spur of the Moment,” “Horses in Heaven” featuring Randy Houser, and the latest, “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” featuring Bri Bagwell.

Gates open at 6 pm with Kylie Frey hitting the stage at 7:30 pm and William Clark Green performing at 9 pm.

Small-Town Americana

Make a day trip to Hugo, Colorado with the family. It’s a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Fort Collins. Visit the free Limon Heritage Museum and Railroad Park on the way and before the concert on Saturday, and enjoy free county fair admission for the entire family which includes mutton Bustin, horse races, a PRCA Rodeo, and more! Dust off your boots for a day trip in the wide-open spaces of rural Colorado, or plan to camp on-site for free under a starry night sky, untainted by the city lights. Free camping is available at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and a variety of other lodging options are available in Hugo and Limon, Colorado which is just down the road. The concert will take place beneath the stars.

Tickets cost just $25 and are on sale now at eventbrite.com/e/william-clark-green-and-kylie-frey-at-the-lincoln-county-fair-tickets-349657845027 For more information, visit seelincolncounty.com The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo is located in the fairgrounds at 33747 County Road 2W in Hugo.