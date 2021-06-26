Bas Bleu Theatre Company Announces Summer Sunset Festival

Bas Bleu Theatre Company, located in Fort Collins, Colorado, has emerged from the pandemic and has announced live performances starting with their Summer Sunset Festival to bring audiences back together in a safe outdoor setting.

All the summer festival events will occur at 3301 Rawhide Drive in LaPorte, Colorado, at 6:00 pm. Known as “Bas Bleu West,” the home of Wendy Ishii serves as the perfect outdoor venue for the festival that includes plays, live music concerts, Readers’ Theatre, magic, and collaborations with other arts organizations. The series, which started in June, runs through August with weekend dates scheduled. Visit the website to see what is coming up: https://basbleu.org/summer-season-3/.

“We have had so many supporters of Bas Bleu inquiring about our season. So we decided a festival would be a great way to see everyone soon while maintaining respect for those who are not entirely ready to go inside to see a show,” Wendy shares. Bas Bleu West will have seating for guests, but attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and even their picnic baskets.

The 2021-2022 Mainstage Season that starts in September will be announced soon and will include the popular Readers’ Theatre series and special events during the year. Wendy further added that she was happy to inform future patrons that along with several facility improvements, the safety of all who enter the theatre is enhanced by the new LED lighting and sanitizing protocols following CDC guidelines.

Tickets are available for all events online at www.basbleu.org or through the Bas Bleu Box Office at 970- 498-8949.