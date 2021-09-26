The Shining Ball Comes to The Stanley Hotel

Come one, come all as Stanley Live presents The Shining Ball on October 23! Doors are at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 7 pm. Don’t miss the most epic Halloween party that has become a Stanley family tradition. Don your best costume or dress to the nines, this costume party is one you won’t want to miss! There will be a costume contest with epic prizes including a weekend concert package to The Crystal Ball on New Year’s Eve at The Stanley Hotel, a Private Tour and Tasting at Spirit Hound Distillery, tickets to Aiden Sinclair’s Underground, bottles of Spirit Hound Whiskey, and more. There’s no better way to celebrate all-hallows-eve than in our beautiful, antiquated concert hall. The Widow’s Bane will be headlining with special guests Arthur Lee Land & Friends.

The Widow’s Bane is thrilled to get all dolled up in formaldehyde and perform for this special event at The Stanley Hotel. Although the members of the Widow’s Bane are deceased, they would have goosebumps about the 2021 Shining Ball if possible. Front-man Mortimer Leech says, “We played for the survivors of the 1918 pandemic, too, and remember it well. I’m glad there are some paying customers still around to party like it’s 1799.” This show at The Stanley Hotel should serve as a reprieve from reality, with hints of the classic film, The Shining. Fans of the film, Halloween, and The Stanley should not miss this event. Bring your friends, your costumes, and your dancing shoes for a night that is sure to lift your spirits.

Tickets are available as room packages via the https://www.stanleyhotel.com; general admission tickets are $69, and VIP is $99. VIP tickets include early entry, a private bar, and private balcony viewing and access. There will be a special pre-party on Friday night at The Post Chicken & Beer along with jazz brunch on Sunday at Brunch & Co in the Lodge.