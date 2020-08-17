Non-profit organization the Colorado Gerontological Society is hosting the 31st Annual Salute to Seniors event virtually Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22 to discuss topics and resources of interest to adults 60 years and older.

The event is free to the public and online this year, featuring 100 exhibitors and industry experts. Additionally, the event will be emceed by former 9News anchor Mark Koebrich.

Exhibitors will offer resources and tools for living healthy lives from home care and legal services to transportation and financial services.

Entertainment for the Virtual Salute to Seniors event is as follows:

The Long Run (Colorado’s tribute to The Eagles)

Hazel Miller & The Collective

A virtual car show by the Forney Museum of Transportation

The Colorado Gerontological Society (CGS) was established in 1980 with the goal of serving the elderly population in the state through legislation, advocacy, resources and education. This year, CGS celebrates its 40th Anniversary.

For additional information regarding the 2020 Salute to Seniors event including where to register, visit: www.senioranswers.org