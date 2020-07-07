By Steven Bonifazi

Disabled Resource Services has announced an online version of its annual Wine Fest taking place online Friday, August 7 to celebrate safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Wine Fest comes as a partnership between Disabled Resource Services (DRS) and Odell Brewing Co. It will allow guests to engage in a wine tasting experience from the comfort of their homes while featuring newly introduced Odell canned wines. Guests are encouraged to sample the new Odell wine while taking part in benefitting the DRS.

“In the spirit of past Wine Fests, this virtual event focuses on tasting and education,” said Joan La Belle, executive director at DRS. “Participants will learn about the wines and the inside story of how Odell created a whole new product line,” said Joan.

Details of the event are as followed:

The Virtual Wine Fest will take place Friday, August 7th via Zoom

6:30pm-8:30pm (end time approximate)

characteristics and answer questions from participants

characteristics and answer questions from participants Participants will sample all Odell wines: Red Blend, White Blend, Rose, Rose with Bubbles

by appointment

by appointment Event is limited to 100 households

Tickets are $80, which includes a four-can set of wine (each can equal 1⁄2 of a 750ml bottle of wine)

Registration closes at midnight on Thursday, August 6th

“Money raised will assist people with disabilities achieve a greater quality of life and independence,” said Joan.

]For more information regarding the event including tickets, call 970-482-2700 or visit: https://winefestfc.org/virtual-tickets/