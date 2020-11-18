Banner Health’s culinary services team will offer Thanksgiving dinners and pies for a fee to employees and cardiac rehabilitation patients to thank medical workers who have been on the frontlines this year fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The thanksgiving dinners and pies come as a gesture to say thank you to the health care heroes while simultaneously providing ready-made take-home meals so that health workers and cardiac patients who are at higher risk do not have to worry about taking a trip to the grocery store and preparing their own dinner this year with the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We have already had tons of orders from people trying to stay at home and not getting the opportunity to celebrate with family and friends this year,” said Holly Werner, Banner Northern Colorado culinary and nutrition services director. “This will make it easier for them,” Holly said.

Holly’s staff expects to prepare at least 150 meals between Thursday, November 19, and Tuesday, November 24.

“Our North Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) culinary staff, based out of Greeley, will prepare meals, and any orders from Fort Collins or Loveland will be delivered,” said Holly.

For more information regarding Banner Health and messages of gratitude from the community, visit: https://cloud.enewsletter-target.bannerhealth.com/community-gratitude