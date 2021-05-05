Bartender Job Fair For 2021 Greeley Stampede

The Greeley Stampede office (600 N. 14th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631) will be holding its Bartender Job Fair May May 13 from 5 pm to 7 pm. You are welcome to be a part of the action and join the seasonal Beverage Staff during the 2021 Greeley Stampede. Over 100 seasonal positions are available. Applications are currently being accepted for the following positions: Bartenders, Bar Managers, Bartender Lead, Bar Backs, and Brew Crew Team Members.

“Our bartenders play a large role in the overall experience of our guests,” said Morgan Moisey, Greeley Stampede Beverages Coordinator. “It’s important for us to find the right people. Bartenders are the face of the Stampede, making sure our guests have a fun, safe and enjoyable experience is our top priority.”

The Greeley Stampede is looking for high-energy, outgoing, friendly, personable people with excellent communication skills to serve beverages to our customers. The Bartender will greet customers, learn about their preferences, answer questions, recommend menu items, and prepare and serve beverages. You will also upsell items, utilize proper equipment and ingredients, and handle basic cleaning duties.

Experienced bartenders should attend one of the Greeley Stampede Bartender Job Fairs if they are 21 years of age or older and able to work at least 5 of the 12 days of our event, June 24th – July 4th (they do not have to be consecutive days).

Bartenders must be able to attend one Alcohol Awareness Class and Responsible Alcohol Service Training. These classes will be held at the following facilities located at Island Grove Regional Park. Thursday, June 3 from 5 pm-9 pm in the 4-H Building (527 N. 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631), Friday, June 11 from 5 pm-9 pm in the Exhibition Building (525 N. 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631), and Saturday, June 12 from 10 am-2 pm in Exhibition Building (525 N. 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631).

For a complete list of job descriptions and to apply, please visit www.greeleystampede.org/p/bartenders. The Greeley Stampede will also be hiring for seasonal ticket staff. To apply for one of the positions available, please visit www.greeleystampede.org/p/ticketstaff.