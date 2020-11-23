Big O Tires is hosting their 11th annual Holiday Canned Food Drive from Monday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 23, to benefit the non-profit Food Bank for Larimer County and those in the community who find themselves in financial distress.

Big O Tires of Loveland has held its Holiday Canned Food Drive over the last ten years, supporting those in need within the community. The food drive has collected more than 5,000 pounds of food and $5,000 for the Food Bank for Larimer County.

“We hope this drive will help some of our community’s most vulnerable members,” said Owner of Big O Tires of Loveland, Dana Foote. “We are confident that the Loveland community will show up big as they always do to support our neighbors in need,” Dana said.

Those who are looking to make donations can visit Big O Tires of Loveland located at 2480 North Lincoln Avenue Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 7:30 am to 5 pm and bring a $25 check made out to Food Bank for Larimer County, cash or a food donation which need to be boxed or canned. Food items that are most wanted include canned meat or tuna, canned fruit, canned soup or stew, peanut butter, canned vegetables, corn, green beans, fruit juice, pasta or Mac & cheese, and rice.

Big O Tires is incentivizing donations by offering anyone who brings in a donation valued at $25 or more a voucher for a free oil change and tire rotation, which can be redeemed from Friday, January 1 through Wednesday, March 31.

For more information regarding Loveland Big O Tires, visit: www.bigotires.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BigOTiresLoveland