Fortified Collaborations and the Holiday Twin Drive-In Theater have partnered to present a Fortified Cinema Bistro Series in Fort Collins Sunday, August 16 from 7 pm to 10 pm to support local independent restaurants facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first event of the series consists of a multi-course meal by Chef Kevin Rossi of the Regional restaurant along with a movie of his choice. Additionally, the evening will kick off with wine and cocktails, appetizers and live music by Max Mackey as the sun sets over the foothills.

“Helping our locally-owned restaurants is one of the ways we’re supporting our community in these unprecedented times,” said Stephanie Webb, owner of Holiday Twin. “This will be a unique and fun way to gather safely and enjoy chef Kevin Grossi’s delicious creations,” said Stephanie.

Sweet Tea Chicken will be featured as a dinner entrée brought to tables by staff from a multitude of local restaurants. The film The Great Outdoors will show after dinner accompanied by dessert service and free popcorn. Also, the Holiday Twin will not book to full capacity which will allow for cars to pull up directly next to a bistro table.

For more information regarding the Fortified Cinema Bistro series including tickets and the menu, visit: https://www.fortifiedcollaborations.com/fortified-cinema-bistro or https://holidaytwin.com/calendar