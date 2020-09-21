The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and regional Talent 2.0 partners will host the third annual Talent Summit online Wednesday, September 30 from 8 am to 10:30 am.

The business community is encouraged to attend and show support of work being done as well as gain new insights and access to novel tools to create their future workplace despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we dive deeper into issues affecting our regional workforce, we are now implementing solutions and coming up with great resources that we hope help our employers find and keep the best people,” said Ann Hutchison, Chamber Executive Vice President. “With the Talent Summit, we want attendees to understand this new hiring landscape while taking back insights and resources to use as part of their recruiting and retention processes,” Ann said.

The Talent Summit was established as part of the Align, Attract and Retain Talent initiative in the Chamber’s Northern Colorado Pospers Campaign. Furthermore, the Talent Summit will feature presentations, insight into Talent 2.0 and a discussion on trends and opportunities to pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keynote presentation will feature executives from Development Counsellors International (DCI) discussing what talent seeks in jobs and locations during the pandemic. Attendees will have the opportunity to download DCI’s national talent research titled Talent Wars, offering insight into how often people search for new jobs, top resources talent looks to for information on new locations and how COVID-19 is affecting talent’s jobs and relocation priorities.

Those attending the Talent Summit can see how talent is feeling during the pandemic through DCI’s survey insights across the nation. Registration for the event is free of charge thanks to sponsors including the City of Fort Collins, BizWest, Columbine Health Systems, Elevations Credit Union, Madwire, Robert Half, UCHealth, AlphaGraphics, Canvas Credit Union and Signarama.

For more information regarding the Chamber, call 970-482-3746 or visit: www.FortCollinsChamber.com