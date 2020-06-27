The Fort Collins Symphony is performing a live concert at the Holiday Twin Drive-In Saturday, July 4 at 8 pm to celebrate America’s 244th birthday.

The symphony will be led under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney and will consist of 44 musicians. The performance will be nearly 90 minutes long, featuring patriotic songs from Stars and Stripes to America the Beautiful.

The Star-Spangled Banner arranged by Fort Collins composer Ethan Boxley and Voices Shouting Out by composer Dr. Nkeiru Okoye will also be performed. Also, The People’s House by John Williams and music from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein will be played.

Additionally, there will be stimulated fireworks at dusk produced by Rythm EFX, special events lighting company in Fort Collins. The evening will conclude with the movie Ghostbusters!

There are three ticket packages available for purchase, including the premium package for $150, a VIP package for $75, and general admission for $50, all sold online only.

Furthermore, early admission will start at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm depending on the ticket package purchased. Vehicles will be socially distanced for safety, utilizing FM radio to listen to the digital sound of the concert. There will also be a full-service snack bar open for online ordering.

For more information including tickets, visit https://holidaytwin.eventsmart.com/events/a-night-at-the-symphony-july-4th/.