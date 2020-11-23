The Greeley Stampede has announced its 2021 Superstars Concert Series and Faith & the Family night concert to celebrate their independence and western heritage at the 99th Annual Greeley Stampede.
Tickets for the Greeley Stampede will go on sale early next year as uncertainty surrounds what summer will look like for large events. The event will abide by local and state government COVID guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the community, guests, volunteers, and staff.
“While we hope that next year’s event will be back to normal, we are expecting some restrictions, including a reduced capacity,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager.
The line up for the 2021 Superstars Concert Series is as follows:
- Brett Young with Ian Munsick – Friday, June 25
- 3 Doors Down with Ayron Jones – Saturday, June 26
- Dwight Yoakam with Casey James Prestwood – Thursday, July 1
- Jon Pardi with Tyler Walker – Friday, July 2
- HARDY and Lauren Alaina – Saturday, July 3
The Greeley Stampede is currently adding upgrades to the arena to improve guests’ experience and alter the arena’s capacity. The Faith & Family Night concert will take place on Sunday, June 27, featuring Toby Mac.
The Greeley Stampede offers Early Access gift cards for the holiday season to ease the wait for 2021 tickets. Gift cards will provide purchasers or gif receivers the opportunity to purchase tickets to events before the general public.
“We know a lot of guests who usually purchase Stampede tickets for holiday gifts,” said Justin. “The Early Access gift cards is an opportunity for guests to skip the line to have a better chance at getting the seats they want when tickets are available,” Justin said.
The gift cards are running for a limited time from now through Wednesday, December 23, and are being sold in increments of $25 and can be redeemed for event tickets from rodeo and concerts to the SuperStars Series Concert Package. The 2021 Greeley Stampede will take place Wednesday, June 23, through Sunday, July 4.
For more information regarding the Greeley Stampede, visit: www.greeleystampede.org or call 970-356-7787
