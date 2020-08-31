The Greeley Stampede is selling seats for the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in September to raise funds in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are always looking for fun ways to give back to the community”, said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager. “Selling the seats will not only help make the arena look fuller, it gives us an opportunity to give back,” Justin said.

Those interested in purchasing an empty seat will receive a cutout that the Greeley Stampede will place in a seat to remain there for all five performances of the rodeo series televised on the Cowboy Channel and the Cowboy Channel+ app. Additionally, each cutout will be custom made with provided photos from those who purchase a seat.

The cutouts will be situated around one of the most visible locations in the arena, the bucking chutes. Furthermore, a portion of each cutout sold at $100 per location will help to benefit the Friends of Island Grove as well as the purchaser’s choice of any participating non-profit organizations.

In order to make sure that a cutout is included, interested individuals are required to complete a form and submit a photograph no later than Wednesday, September 2. Few limitations are in place for the type of photos that can be submitted.

“You can submit a photo of yourself, a loved one, your favorite barista, whatever you want really as long as you own the rights to the photo,” Justin said.

For more information including where to purchase a seat cutout and support community organizations, visit: greeleystampede.org/p/fundraiser