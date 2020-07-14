The Metropolitan MetroLux Dine-In Theatres is launching a five-week Metro Summer Kids Movie Series now through Tuesday, August 11 in Downtown Loveland to provide a fun movie-going option for families.

The Metro Summer Kids Movie Series will feature special pricing movie tickets at $2 with family-friendly appropriate films for kids of all ages. Furthermore, the five-week series will run every Tuesday at 2:15 pm.

Films featured in the series are as follows:

7/14: Dolphin Tale

7/21: Small Foot

7/28: Lego Batman

8/4: Storks

8/11: Happy Feet

The MetroLux Theatres is located at The Foundry, 285 E. 3rd Street, Loveland, CO.