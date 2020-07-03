By Steven Bonifazi

The town of Wellington is holding its annual fireworks show Saturday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day in an entertaining and safe way.

The Firework Show will begin at dusk from 9 pm to 10 pm if the weather is decent enough to allow it. People interested in listening to the fireworks show but cannot make it to Wellington or would like to stay home are able to tune into 97.1 FM for a live broadcast of the show played over the music.

6th Street from Washington Avenue and Grant Avenue in Wellington will be closed from 6 am to 11 pm for celebration. The town of Wellington is encouraging all who may attend the fireworks show to remember to practice safe social distancing and to be attentive to others enjoying the show nearby.

Downtown festivities such as the parade, the car show, and vendors have been canceled in order to help celebrate the fourth of July in a safe way and promote public safety.

For more information regarding all of Wellington’s Fourth of July events, visit: http://www.townofwellington.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=1081

