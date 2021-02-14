Off the Hook Arts Presents 2021 Spring Garden Series

Off the Hook Arts (OtHA) has announced this year’s Garden Concert Series, including an opening fundraiser concert on Saturday, March 20, from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm at Waterwise Landscaping featuring Grammy-nominated band with Colorado roots, DeVotchka.

The opening fundraiser concert will allow the community the opportunities to listen to DeVotchka’s music in an outdoor setting and support musicians who have not performed live since March of last year. Donations received during the concert will be shared with DeVotchka and OtHA’s free and low-cost music education for young people in Northern Colorado.

“The musical quartet Devotchka uses upright bass, glockenspiel, tuba, accordion, trumpet, and theremin in an exotic mix of South African rhythms, Eastern European gypsy melodies, and North American folk music,” wrote NPR.

Off the Hook Arts’ Garden Concert Series will be a first step back into the world of live music with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed during this event, including catered, individually wrapped picnic bags for each audience member.

The concert will be held on Saturday, April 10 at 1:30 pm at the same location. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets early. Seating is limited to 100 people.

The schedule for the Garden Concert Series is as follows:

Devotchka: Saturday, March 20th

Jam Key Jam: Saturday, April 17th

Steve Mullins & Sandra Wong: Saturday, May 8th

Colorado Cello Quartet: Saturday, June 5th

Trio Encuentros: Evan Orman, Claude Sim, and Josh Sawicki: Saturday, July 10th

Carpe Diem String Quartet: Saturday, August 7th

Victor Mestas & Gonzalo Teppa: Saturday, September 11th

Sherefe: Saturday, October 9th

For more information regarding Off the Hook Arts Garden Concert Series, visit: https://offthehookarts.org/gardenseries/