Off the Hook Arts to hold Musique et Spoliations: In Search of Nazi looted Musical Instruments and Artifacts

Non-profit organization Off the Hook Arts is bringing Musique et Spoliations: In search of Nazi-looted musical instruments and artifacts on Sunday, February 28 from 1 pm to 2:30 pm to aid in locating musical instruments confiscated or lost during the Second World War.

The event is free and will be held online on Zoom and will feature Parisian art historian Pascale Bernheim who will speak on the confiscation of musical instruments and important manuscripts by the Nazis during the Second World War. Bruce Adolphe will host the event, Off the Hooks Arts (OtHA) Artistic Director and composer, who will discuss and present the instruments belonging to those who dealt with anti-Semitic legislation and other musical artifacts have vanished since then.

Non-profit Musique et Spoliations has worked to locate musical instruments that have been either confiscated or lost since 2017 and are dedicated to identifying the history of musical instruments in circulation today. Their research has focused on a more contemporary issue of how artworks and cultural artifacts circulate throughout the world.

Pascale was born and raised in Paris, France, where she currently resides, focusing on arts and culture. She started her career as an art agent. She specialized in classical music, having held positions at the Musee du Louvre, France Musique (French public music radio station), foundations, theaters, music festivals, orchestras, dance companies, music labels, art centers, and various museums.

Bruce is a world-renowned composer who has worked with major instrumentalists and ensembles, with his latest connection with the Milken Archive of Jewish Music: The American Experience, which releases its new album I Will Not Remain Silent. The two works, “I Will Not Remain Silent” and “Reach Out, Raise Hope, Change Society,” address violence, injustice, human rights, and hope.

“Bruce Adolphe is one of the most creative voices working in music today, and Joachim Prinz’s story deserves to be more widely known,” said Milken Archive curator Jeff Janeczko.

For more information regarding Musique et Spoliations, including where to register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0td–orzotHtK6OQZ89RE8FctW-MdwU_3V