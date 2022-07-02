One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concerts Begin Next Week 

Enjoy an eclectic line up of free entertainment

The Loveland Downtown District kicked off the summer season with the One Sweet Summer event series earlier this month, which runs from June through September. All events in the series are free and open to the public with free parking available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage.

Along with family-friendly live music, fitness classes, kids’ days in the Foundry Plaza, a brand-new Ice Cream Festival, and two new all-day music festivals, the Loveland Downtown District is getting ready for the start of the Wednesday Concert series! This series kicks off on Wednesday, July 6th at 6:00 PM and will also feature local artists, free kids’ art activities, food vendors and downtown craft breweries.

Through their partnership with, the Loveland Downtown District will be hosting a free wine tasting event prior to the concert on July 6th. Starting at 5:30 PM the OBC Wine Project will be featuring several wines for you to sample and enjoy! Their wine will also be available for purchase during the Wednesday Concert event.

“We always look forward to our Wednesday Concert series because it is a great chance for us to highlight many of our very own local musicians,” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of the Loveland Downtown District. “We hope everyone gets an opportunity to come downtown and support these artists as well as local businesses in our community.”

The 2022 One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concert schedule includes:

7/6 – CHRIS DANIELS & THE KINGS

7/13 – GUERILLA FANFARE BRASS BAND

7/20 – SUGAR BRITCHES

7/27 – CACTUS CAT

8/3 – GASOLINE LOLLIPOPS

8/10 – ROKA HUEKA

8/17 – JOHNNY AND THE MONGRELS

8/24 – LOVELAND GIANTS

As a special way to wrap up the Wednesday Concert series, the Loveland Giants will perform as a collaboration of a few of Loveland’s favorite local musicians, including Steven Mashel, Dave Beegle, Wendy Woo, Vi Wickham and Franklin Taggart. You won’t want to miss it!

Support for the One Sweet Summer event series comes from the generosity of annual investor partners, FNBO, Xfinity, as well as iHeart Media, and OBC Wine Project as the official beverage sponsor.

Visit us at downtownloveland.org/onesweetsummer for more event details!