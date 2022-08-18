OTHA Presents Helios Piano Trio

Helios Piano Trio will be performing at Jack and Ginger Graham’s Two Trees Horse Farm on Saturday, August 27 at 7 pm with a Happy Hour at 6 pm.

Grab your tickets while you can! The next Garden Concert Series event features the internationally acclaimed Helios Piano Trio.

Set in the picturesque gardens and upscale horse barn of Jack and Ginger Graham, you don’t want to miss this transforming musical event with tasty pre-concert reception including open bar. Don’t miss this chance to see Two Trees Horse Farm in all its summer glory, glimmering in the musical stylings of Helios Piano Trio.

Online Ticket Offers are $28 for adults, $50 for two adults, and $10 for students. Tickets at the door are $35.







