Wellington’s Hoppy Go Lucky 5K Brings a Little Irish Downtown

Annie Lindgren|North Forty News

March 12, 2022, from 9 am to 1 pm in Centennial Park, is the inaugural Hoppy Go Lucky 5K fundraising event. This event, put on by Soul Squared Brewing, benefits the Wellington Main Street Program.

Mary Gray, co-owner of Soul Squared Brewing Company, shares, “For years, there has been a drive in the Wellington community to bring a St. Patrick’s Day 5K closer to home! Finally, we can make that push this year, and we can’t wait to see how it turns out. This new 5K run/walk and Community Celebration aims to bring friends and families together to highlight the fact that we are all so lucky to live in such a wonderful place. We love Wellington and are so thankful to be hosting this great event!”

The day begins with the National Anthem at 8:50 am. Then, the race starts at 9:00 am in Centennial Park on Harrison Ave, and awards will happen around 10:15 am for the various categories. Best time-female, best time-male, best time-teenager, best time-kids, best time-dog, best-dressed dog, and best-dressed runner. Each runner will receive a swag bag filled with awesome stuff, including a Hoppy Go Lucky Walk/Run 5K T-shirt. There will be 5 Gold Coin stops hosted by sponsors along the route, and if you collect all five, you can redeem them for your Hoppy Go Lucky Pint. Each table sponsor will have goodies as well.

Each participant (2 and 4 legged) must purchase a ticket to receive a race number. Kids 12 and under are free. Ticket sales and information are available at: https://hoppygolucky5k.eventbrite.com.

After the race, there will be several family-friendly events happening in Centennial park starting at 10 am. Celtic music, bagpipes, and Irish dancers will keep the race energy flowing, and food and beverages will leave you feeling replenished. There will be a Children’s Carnival, an art tent, and hair tinseling for the kids. Additionally, there will be games for all ages.

Whether bringing the family out for the 5k or in it for the community celebration, all will have fun! So show your support, and this may become Wellington’s new favorite Saint Patrick’s Day tradition. Stay up to date by following the Facebook event.

The Wellington Main Streets program is a 501c(3) nonprofit with a mission of championing community collaboration to enhance and promote downtown Wellington. For more information on the work done through this program, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org.