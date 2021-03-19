Date for Third Annual Horsetooth Int’l Film Festival Set

The Horsetooth Int’l Film Festival is preparing for the third consecutive year of showcasing films, filmmakers, and creatives in Northern Colorado from Wednesday, September 8 through Sunday, September 12.

The event will feature five days of film, music, and art in a creative, immersive, and safe environment for filmmakers and patrons alike. The festival will take place at Northern Colorado venues within Fort Collins, including The Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre, The OtterBox Digital Dome Theater at The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, and The Lyric Cinema.

Viewers from across the globe will be able to tune in to the Virtual Festival. The Horsetooth Int’l Film Festival (HIFFCO) will showcase a diverse range of short films and long format content at outdoor venues this year while upholding the recommended social distancing measures to ensure a safe and reliable experience for all. HIFFCO provides a platform for various filmmakers, local artists, and musicians each year to perform and/or display their talents throughout the festival.

Every night of festivities will feature at least one live musical performance and a host of films from uniquely-themed categories. Additional events such as Live Q&As, Mix & Mingles, and more will be announced as the festival dates get closer.

Patrons at this year’s festival can expect the same diverse collection of categories that screened at last year’s festival and a new category to feature increasingly popular Web Series. Other categories include Colorado Shorts, National Shorts, International Shorts, “One World” Inspirational Feature Documentaries, International Waiver Shorts, “Another Dimension” AR/VR/360 – Full Dome Films, “I Want My MTV Back” Music Videos, “Next Generation” Student Shorts, “Wanderlust” Adventure Shorts, “Push It To The Limit” Extreme Sports Shorts, “Frame By Frame” Animated Shorts, “Results May Vary” Experimental Shorts and “Dreamweavers” Narrative Features.

HIFFCO offers a limited quantity of Early Bird All-Festival Passes starting Thursday, April 1, for a discounted price. It will provide patron access to all five days of the festival, including all films, musical performances, art gallery displays, and unique offerings at each venue.

For more information regarding the Horsetooth Int’l Film Festival, visit: hiffco.com or submit work as a filmmaker. Visit: https://www.horsetoothfilmfestival.com/filmmakers.