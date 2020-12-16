FoCo Cafe Holds Pay It Forward Holiday Treat Packs Fundraiser

December 16, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Food 0
Pharos grantee FoCo Cafe, 2018
Nonprofit restaurant FoCo Cafe is hosting a holiday fundraiser called Pay It Foward Holiday Treat Packs running from Monday, December 14 at 11:15 am through Monday, December 21 at 5 pm to get people to indulge in treats while giving back to the community.
Each holiday treat packs will include 12 treats from homemade holiday-themed cookies and truffles to mini pie bites and much more in addition to gluten-free options. For every holiday treat packs purchased one will be gifted to members of the community in need.
The holiday treat packs can be purchased for a $25 donation. There will be a total of 15 gluten-free treat packs and 35 regular treat packs available.
Items included in the Treat Packs are as follows:
  • Peppermint White Chocolate Cake Truffles
  • Pecan Snowflake Cookies
  • Mini Gingerbread Loaf
  • Chocolate Cranberry Cakes
  • Cherry Pie Bites
  • Decorated Sugar Cookies
  • Gluten-Free Treat Pack:
  • Cranberry White Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
  • Cherry Pie Bites
  • Chocolate Peppermint Bars
  • Gingerbread Snaps
  • Carmel Hazelnut Moose Tracks
  • Decorated Sugar Cookies

Pick-up for the holiday treat packs will take place from Tuesday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 23 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Those coming to pick up the treat packs can contact michelle@fococafe.org to let FoCo Cafe know when they would like to make their pick up as pre-order is required.

For more information regarding the Pay it Forward Holiday Treat Packs, including to purchase orders, visit: conta.cc/3agEx1L

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Tuesday, 12/15: Pierogies Factory @ Sparge Brewing

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 1 day ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 2 months ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 3 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply